CE wraps up Shanghai trip

Mrs Lam chats with Shanghai students at a seminar at Fudan University.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third left) and Mainland officials officiate at the launch ceremony of the Shanghai Hong Kong University Alliance.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended the launch ceremony of the Shanghai Hong Kong University Alliance at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki, witnessed the establishment of the alliance which has been formed by 16 higher education institutions of the two cities.

Speaking at the ceremony, she said higher education institutions in Shanghai and Hong Kong have continued to boost exchanges in recent years and areas of co-operation have become increasingly diversified.

She said the new alliance will effectively intensify co-operation among the universities from both sides in areas such as teaching, research, transformation of technological achievements and student exchanges.

More than 30% of Hong Kong students who joined exchange programmes on the Mainland last year chose Shanghai as their destination.

Mrs Lam also attended an exchange session with students from the two places.

She introduced them to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s vision and actions, including making good use of Hong Kong's advantages under "one country, two systems" and using the city's traditional strengths to boost external relations.

Mrs Lam then toured the Shanghai Symphony Hall and watched a rehearsal.

She said Hong Kong will hold Festival Hong Kong 2019 – A Cultural Extravaganza@Shanghai next year which will feature a number of Hong Kong performing arts groups.

The inaugural festival will kick off with a performance by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra at the hall.

Wrapping up her trip, Mrs Lam met more than 50 representatives of Hong Kong organisations and students living in Shanghai, updating them on the latest developments in Hong Kong.