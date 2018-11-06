Gov’t raises Mainland tours issue

The Government has written to Guangdong authorities on the issue of Mainland tour groups travelling to Hong Kong that have not been received by local travel agencies.

Acting Chief Executive Teresa Cheng made the statement ahead of today’s Executive Council meeting.

Ms Cheng noted some Mainland tour groups which have travelled to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge may not have been received by local travel agencies.

She hoped this issue could be tackled by better communication with Guangdong authorities.

On the influx of Mainland visitors using the bridge which led to overcrowding in Tung Chung, Ms Cheng said the Government is implementing traffic measures so visitors will not congregate in one location.

Traffic diversion arrangements will also make public transport more accessible for Tung Chung residents, she added.