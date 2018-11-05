Mainland tours must follow rules

The Government is liaising with Mainland authorities on the influx of Mainland tour groups travelling to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today made the statement in Shanghai, saying that local travel agents must be used when receiving tours from the Mainland.

Mainland tour groups that travelled to Hong Kong via the bridge without contacting local travel agents may not have complied with the rules, Mr Yau said.

He added the issue has been raised with Mainland authorities.

On the influx of Mainland visitors using the bridge which lead to overcrowding in Tung Chung, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told reporters today the Government has already taken measures to reduce the traffic flow.

“We would be trying to do whatever we can to relieve their stress in terms of the influx of tourists to Tung Chung.”

More than 100,000 passengers passed through the bridge’s Hong Kong Port yesterday, and the overall flow of traffic and people has been smooth and orderly, Mr Chan added.