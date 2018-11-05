CE visits expo in Shanghai

Mrs Lam (second right) views a demonstration of 3D mapping at the Hong Kong Exhibition Area with Mr Yau (right) and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second left).

Mrs Lam (left) views a multimedia demonstration at the Hong Kong Exhibition Area with Mr Yau (front row, second left).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) tours the China International Import Expo in Shanghai with Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (third right).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended the opening ceremony of the inaugural China International Import Expo in Shanghai and introduced the Hong Kong Exhibition Area to President Xi Jinping.

With the theme of "Hong Kong In", the Hong Kong Exhibition Area is located inside the China Pavilion of the Country Pavilion for Trade & Investment.

Mrs Lam told Mr Xi the theme represents the Hong Kong spirit which strives to make every endeavour to improve and excel, and symbolises Hong Kong's role in assisting international products and services in entering the vast Mainland market.

With local enterprises actively joining forces with their Mainland counterparts to participate in the Belt & Road Initiative, Hong Kong is the ideal platform for helping Mainland enterprises go global and assisting international companies to enter the Mainland market, she added.

The exhibition area introduces Hong Kong's strengths, major infrastructure projects, popular tourist attractions, and innovation and technology products and inventions by using multimedia technologies, such as a transparent projection touch screen, mixed reality and holograms.

Other themes being featured include Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, its contributions to the reform and opening up of the country, and the implementation of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law.

Apart from the Hong Kong Exhibition Area, over 160 Hong Kong enterprises are exhibiting at the Enterprise & Business Exhibition covering both trade in goods and services.

Mrs Lam toured the Enterprise & Business Exhibition and the Hong Kong Exhibition Area with Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau.

Speaking at a parallel forum themed on Trade & Innovation under the Hongqiao International Economic & Trade Forum, Mrs Lam said technological advancement will drive growth in trade, but to realise it, free trade has become ever more important.

She called on participating world leaders at the expo to re-affirm commitment to free trade to reap the full benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mrs Lam also attended a dinner hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government for representatives of Hong Kong chambers of commerce and enterprises participating at the Enterprise & Business Exhibition.

The expo, held at the National Exhibition & Convention Center, runs until November 10.