Health chief inspects flu jab activity

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second left) inspects an outreach vaccination activity organised under the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today visited Maryknoll Fathers' School (Primary Section) in Sham Shui Po to observe outreach vaccination arrangements.

Under the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme, the Department of Health arranged for a public-private-partnership team to provide outreach vaccinations at the school.

Some 480 pupils consented to receive the seasonal influenza vaccination at the school, representing about 70% of the total number of pupils.

Prof Chan learnt the department's vaccine procurement and delivery for the teams have been smooth under the pilot scheme.

The department also arranges to collect unused vaccines and clinical waste, and provides administrative support.

Prof Chan said the winter influenza peak usually occurs during January to March or April every year in Hong Kong, adding the seasonal influenza vaccination is one of the safe and effective means to prevent the disease and its complications.

To increase the vaccination uptake rate among primary school children, the department introduced the pilot programme this year to reach out to 184 primary schools and provide the seasonal influenza vaccination to students through a government outreach team or a public-private-partnership team.

A total of 36 doctors were recruited to participate in the public-private-partnership and they will receive an injection fee of $70 per dose.

As of November 1, more than 16,000 seasonal influenza vaccine doses had been administered via the pilot scheme in 31 schools.

Prof Chan said primary schools, kindergartens and child care centres not participating in the pilot programme are encouraged to arrange outreach vaccinations for their students through the Enhanced Vaccination Subsidy Scheme Outreach Vaccination.

As of last month, a total of 69 primary schools and 73 kindergartens and child care centres notified the department they would make such an arrangement.

Prof Chan also encouraged eligible people to receive subsidised or free vaccinations via the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme and the Government Vaccination Programme.

As of November 1, more than 87,000 seasonal influenza vaccine doses had been administered via the Government Vaccination Programme and more than 174,000 doses via the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme, representing increases of 21% and 54% from the same period in the 2017-18 season.