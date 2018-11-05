180 awarded for community service

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah lauds awardees for their selfless devotion to society.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today presented commendation certificates and award pins to 180 people for their outstanding contribution to society.

Twenty-four construction companies and term contractors under the District Minor Works Programme were also commended for assuming corporate social responsibility.

These companies assisted in clearing fallen trees and refuse after the passage of typhoon Mangkhut to help restore the city to normal as soon as possible.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Lau said the awardees have set an example for the community, and he believes the scheme will inspire more people to take action to care for society and build a better home for everyone.

Introduced in 2002, the Secretary for Home Affairs' Commendation Scheme recognises outstanding contributors to community building, community service and the development of sport, culture and art.