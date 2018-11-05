New park opens

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department today announced the opening of Tsui Ping River Garden Phase I in Kwun Tong.

The garden is located at the junction of Shing Yip Street and King Yip Street, near Kwun Tong MTR Station.

It covers a total area of about 5,800 sq m and is being constructed in two phases.

Phase I occupies an area of 3,300 sq m, providing a covered multi-purpose area, an elderly fitness area, a feature lawn, toilets and a baby-care room.

Phase II will mainly be made up of landscaped areas and is expected to complete in the first quarter of next year.