HZMB buses run smoothly

Since the implementation of new measures at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port over the weekend, cross-boundary transport services have been operating smoothly, and the queuing and boarding situation has also improved, the Transport Department says.

The department noted passenger traffic recorded on Saturday was more than 86,000, about 50% higher than last weekend.

The shuttle bus fleet has increased from 120 to 138 with the extra deployment of more than 30 additional buses since Saturday, increasing the carrying capacity to more than 170 buses.

Crowd management measures have also been implemented at the Hong Kong Port during peak evening hours. Queues of tour groups and individual visitors going to Zhuhai are now separated, resulting in a marked improvement in order and efficiency.

From 10am to noon yesterday, average hourly passenger traffic was at 7,000. Passengers waited for an average of 10 minutes at the Zhuhai pick-up area and 20 minutes at the Macau one.

From 6pm to 8pm yesterday, the average waiting time for shuttle buses to Macau was less than 5 minutes, while for Zhuhai, tour group passengers waited an average of 30 minutes and individual visitors 5 minutes.

The pre-booked cross-boundary coach service started operating last night.

According to information provided by the cross-boundary coach operators, more than 50 trips were operated to carry 2,500 tour group passengers from the Hong Kong Port to the Zhuhai Port during peak hours.

Based on on-site observations, passengers boarded coaches in a swift and orderly manner, reflecting the service can effectively divert tour group passengers.

Regarding local feeder bus services, the department said the B6 route to Tung Chung operated an additional 40 trips on Saturday.

As there were more passengers waiting for the B5 route to Sunny Bay and the B6 route to Tung Chung yesterday, more than 90 additional trips were operated up to 8pm, and the average waiting time was 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours.

The department said it will closely monitor the implementation of the new measures and local public transport arrangements at the Hong Kong Port.