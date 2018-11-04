Gov’t to explore high risk pool

The Government will continue to explore the possibility of setting up a high risk pool for the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme after it is launched on April 1.

Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan noted the Government recently passed the law to allow a tax break in connection with the premiums paid for the scheme.

“As far as the basic requirement is concerned, we have already achieved 10 basic requirements.

“For the high risk pool, we will continue to look into it because we were not able to reach a consensus at the time when we did the consultation. Therefore, we may take a few years to first launch the scheme and gain some experience.”

She said there is a lot of work the scheme’s office would have to do in the coming few years.

“So building on the experience, we will see how best to move forward, including looking into the possibility to create a high risk pool,” she added.