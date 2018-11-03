CE attends CSD fair

Fair visitors are treated to various performances, including a cheerleading performance by a school team.

The venue and the stalls at the fair are themed around sports.

Mrs Lam tours the Charity Auction Zone at the fair which is held at the football field next to Stanley Prison.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) and Commissioner of Correctional Services Lam Kwok-leung (second right) open the fair.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at the opening ceremony of the 66th Autumn Fair held by the Correctional Services Department Sports Association in Stanley.

The fair venue, stalls and some handicrafts made by people in custody were themed around sports to reflect the creativity and vitality of everyone involved.

Senior citizens and ethnic minority residents were invited to take part in the fair to promote social inclusion.

There were booths selling furniture, wooden decorations, stationery, rattan products, plants and handicrafts made by people in custody.

People in custody of Cape Collinson Correctional Institution served milk tea and snacks they made at the Harmony Café, using skills they gained from vocational training at the institution.

Visitors were treated to various showcases, including a military band performance by the People’s Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison, a motorcycling demonstration by the Civil Aid Service, and a Chinese martial arts performance.

The sports association’s dragon and lion dance team and the department’s Dog Unit also performed at the fair.

After deducting costs, the funds raised from sales and donations from the event will go to voluntary agencies.