A total of 277,000 flu jabs have been given so far this year through government vaccination programmes, representing an increase compared to last year.

Speaking to the media today after attending a radio programme, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the figures show people have become more aware about preventing seasonal flu.

She said the Department of Health already purchased more than 750,000 doses of flu vaccines in anticipation of more people getting flu jabs this season.

“We reckon, the flu vaccination situation for people taking flu vaccinations has been so far so good.

“As far as the new school programme (School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme) is concerned, there are already 16,000 flu jabs being given to children involving 31 schools.

“As far as the Government Vaccination Programme is concerned, a total of 87,000 flu jabs have been given and if we compare with last year, there is an increase of over 20%.

“As far as the vaccination subsidy programme (Vaccination Subsidy Scheme) that is for the private practitioners, so people can take these flu jabs at the private GPs (General Practitioners), a total of 174,000 vaccinations have been given.”

The Government will continue to boost publicity and education on flu prevention, Prof Chan added.