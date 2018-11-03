Exams should help students learn

Any form of assessment to be carried out by schools should serve to help students learn, rather than assess the students themselves.

Speaking to reporters today after attending a radio programme, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said this is the Government’s main principle on student assessment, which it has made clear to schools.

He noted the Government only organises three citywide examinations for students – the Territory-wide System Assessment in Primary 3 which is done on a sampling basis, another in Primary 6, and in alternate years the Pre-Secondary One Hong Kong Attainment Test.

“We know that at schools, there are different forms of assessments. Some may take the form of tests or examinations.

“We have made it very clear to the schools that any form of assessment is for the purpose of helping the students to understand their strengths and weaknesses and as a result to learn, rather than to assess the students themselves.

“So that will be our main or basic principle. We will be continuing to discuss with schools on how to improve the assessment methods.”