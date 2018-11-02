Welfare chief tours Central & Western

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre) watches a person with disability receive occupational therapy and physiotherapy at Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Lok Kwan District Support Centre.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong toured facilities supporting the disabled during a visit to Central & Western District today.

Dr Law first went to Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Lok Kwan District Support Centre in Sai Ying Pun to learn about training and care services for the disabled.

The centre’s multi-disciplinary team arranges skills training for people with different levels of disabilities. It also provides psychological counselling to people with challenging behaviour or autism using sand play therapy as well as day respite services to help relieve the carers’ pressure.

Dr Law then went to Parkside Residence and Parkside Integrated Service Team operated by St James’ Settlement Rehabilitation Services to visit its hostel for people with moderate or severe intellectual disabilities.

The operator provides social, rehabilitation and self-care training to equip those with intellectual disabilities with necessary skills for independent daily living and self-care.

The 2018 Policy Address set out initiatives to enhance community support for families of people with disabilities, including setting up five additional District Support Centres for Persons with Disabilities and strengthening rehabilitation training and service to enhance their service capacity and quality.

Noting that many people with disabilities have expressed their wishes to live at home as far as possible in the first stage public engagement exercise of the Rehabilitation Programme Plan, Dr Law said the Policy Address has announced the Government would strengthen community support services before the completion of the new plan.

This will enable people with disabilities to continue living with their families in the community and ease the stress of their family members.

The Rehabilitation Advisory Committee will launch the next stage of public engagement activities by the end of 2018 to formulate recommendations of the new plan together with stakeholders.

Dr Law also met District Councillors.