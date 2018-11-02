Frank Chan visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan is briefed on the redevelopment programme for two houses of Mei Tung Estate.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited an elderly community centre and a public housing estate during a visit to Wong Tai Sin today.

Mr Chan visited the Choi Hung Community Centre for Senior Citizens, under Yang Memorial Methodist Social Service, where he received a briefing on the centre’s operation and facilities. He also spoke with elderly people to learn more about their daily life there.

While visiting Mei Tung Estate, Mr Chan was briefed on the redevelopment programme for Mei Tung House and Mei Po House as well as the re-housing arrangements for affected tenants.

He also met District Council members.