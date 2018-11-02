John Lee visits community centre

Secretary for Security John Lee (third left) chats with youth at the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Tuen Mun Integrated Services Centre during his Tuen Mun visit.

Secretary for Security John Lee visited a community service centre and met District Councillors during a visit to Tuen Mun today.

Mr Lee toured the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Tuen Mun Integrated Services Centre.

The centre provides integrated and professional support services for children, young people and families in the district to build a caring community and foster a positive attitude among the younger generation.

It organises the Youth Dreamer Project for young people aged between 18 and 24. Participants can make use of the project’s savings matching fund to help achieve their objectives with further studies or startups.

Mr Lee met participants of the project and listened to them share their aspirations for the future.

He encouraged them to seize opportunities and realise their dreams.

Mr Lee also met District Councillors to exchange views on issues relating to the local law and order situation and people's livelihood.