CE to visit Shenzhen, Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead a delegation to Shenzhen and Beijing from November 10 to 12​ to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the nation.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

The delegation will visit a thematic exhibition on the 40th anniversary of the country’s reform and opening up and visit another exhibition and an iconic site in Qianhai related to reform.

In Beijing, the delegation will be received by state leaders and attend a seminar co-organised by the National Development & Reform Commission and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office.

The seminar will review the history of Hong Kong's participation in the country’s reform.

It will also look ahead to the key development aspects of the country's further reform and opening up as well as Hong Kong's role in the development of the nation.