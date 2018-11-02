CS to attend UN meeting

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will attend a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council to be held from November 6 to 9.

He will be joined by representatives from the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau, the Security Bureau, the Department of Justice and the Labour Department.

The Government said the officials will attend the meeting as members of China’s delegation.

The council will examine China’s third report under the Universal Periodic Review mechanism, which incorporates a part concerning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The Chief Secretary and other HKSAR representatives will answer questions in relation to human rights issues in the city, it added.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong will be Acting Chief Secretary during Mr Cheung's absence.