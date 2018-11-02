HZMB shuttle bus measures set

New measures will be implemented to enhance the carrying capacity of shuttle bus services at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) during weekend peak hours, the Transport Department announced today.

Since the bridge has been open for more than a week, many tour groups have made use of shuttle bus services, the department said.

It noted tour groups rushed to depart from and arrive at Hong Kong Port in the morning and evening, and that there were long queues for shuttle buses during peak hours last Saturday and Sunday.

The department has discussed the issue with the shuttle bus operator and also liaised with the cross-boundary coach trade and the Travel Industry Council.

Firstly, to enhance the carrying capacity of shuttle bus services, the operator has increased its fleet today from 120 buses to 138 buses. It has also rented 20 to 30 additional buses from cross-boundary coach operators.

The department has requested the operator to make necessary service adjustments according to passenger demands and further improve the queuing, boarding and alighting arrangements.

Another measure is the pre-booked cross-boundary coach service for tour groups starting this Sunday.

This will divert the passenger flow of a large number of tour groups from using shuttle bus services and make better use of the carrying capacity of existing cross-boundary coaches.

Through the pre-booking service, travel agencies can purchase cross-boundary coach tickets for journeys from Hong Kong Port to Zhuhai Port for their tour groups in advance.

During the departure peak hours in the evening, 24 trips will be available for pre-booking per hour.

Deputy Commissioner for Transport Macella Lee told reporters today the measures encourage tour groups to use cross-boundary coaches to reduce the pressure on shuttle buses.

The department added the governments of the three places have started discussions on the implementation of the special ad hoc quota system for cross-boundary coaches allocated with HZMB quotas to operate additional trips during holidays and special occasions.