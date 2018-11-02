CE concludes Japan visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a forum on financial co-operation between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Japanese enterprises.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today wrapped up her Japan visit by meeting the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and politicians in Tokyo.

At a meeting with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Taro Kono, Mrs Lam thanked him for inviting her to Japan and for the assistance offered in arranging the visit, resulting in a fruitful trip.

She said Hong Kong and Japan have long maintained a close connection in economic affairs, trade and tourism, and this visit has helped further strengthen co-operation, particularly in innovation and technology.

The Chief Executive met representatives of research institutions, universities and the I&T industry to introduce the advantages and prospects of Hong Kong’s scientific research.

Mrs Lam also realised that both sides are keen to further co-operation on how to develop an international I&T hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

She believes the visit has been a good new start and looks forward to maintaining close contact with various sectors in Japan to implement co-operation in different areas.

After the meeting, they issued a joint statement expressing aspirations to further deepen and broaden practical co-operation, leveraging on Hong Kong’s role as an international trade and financial centre, and its unique advantage of “one country, two systems”.

The statement also states both sides’ specific views on trade, tourism, I&T and the bay area, as well as sports and culture.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam met Secretary-General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Toshihiro Nikai.

Noting that many lawmakers of the party are members of the Japan-Hong Kong Parliamentarian League and have been supportive of Hong Kong’s development, she said progress has indeed been seen in exchanges and co-operation at government, business and people-to-people levels during the party’s time in power.

Earlier in the day, Mrs Lam gave a speech at a forum on financial co-operation between the bay area and Japanese enterprises.

She briefed participants on the bay area’s background and favourable conditions for development, including the Mainland’s support, the unique advantage of “one country, two systems”, infrastructure connectivity in the area and complementarity among the cities.

She said with sound scientific research capabilities, outstanding technology talents and world-class universities, Hong Kong has allocated substantial resources and implemented a host of measures to complement the development of the bay area as an international I&T hub.

With Japan’s advanced technologies, she hopes that Japanese enterprises will establish a presence in Hong Kong to jointly seize the opportunities brought about by the bay area.