Paternity leave law gazetted

The Employment (Amendment) (No. 3) Ordinance 2018, which increases the statutory paternity leave from three days to five days, was gazetted today.

Male employees with children born on or after the amendment ordinance commences are entitled to five days' paternity leave for each confinement of his spouse or partner.

The amendment ordinance will come into operation on a day to be appointed by the Secretary for Labour & Welfare by notice published in the Gazette.

The Government is arranging the Commencement Notice's gazettal, which will be tabled at the Legislative Council.

If the notice is supported by the council, the amendment ordinance will come into effect by Lunar New Year at the earliest.