CE to visit Shanghai

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Shanghai from November 4 to 6.

Mrs Lam will attend the opening ceremony of the inaugural China International Import Expo on November 5, and speak in a parallel session of the Hongqiao International Economic & Trade Forum.

She will also tour the Hong Kong Exhibition Area and exhibition booths of Hong Kong enterprises and organisations.

The next day, Mrs Lam will attend the launch ceremony of the Shanghai Hong Kong University Alliance at Fudan University, visit a cultural facility and meet Hong Kong people living or studying in Shanghai.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will accompany her on the visit, while Financial Secretary Paul Chan will join parts of the trip.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the evening of November 6.

During her absence, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will be Acting Chief Executive.