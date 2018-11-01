January start for fare subsidy

The Transport Department announced the details of the Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme today, which will help those who have high public transport expenses.

From January 1, commuters with monthly public transport expenses exceeding $400 are eligible for the subsidy.

The Government will subsidise 25% of the remaining expenses, with a cap of $300 per month.

For example, a commuter spends $1,000 on public transport.

After deducting $400, the Government will provide a 25% subsidy for the remaining $600. The commuter saves $150 for that month.

The scheme covers the MTR, franchised buses, green minibuses, ferries and trams.

It also extends to designated routes of red minibuses, kaito ferry services, and shuttle buses for residents and employees which have been approved by the Transport Department.

Commissioner for Transport Mable Chan said the scheme will not cover cross-boundary public transport services as the scheme should benefit residents who use local public transport services.

Daily public transport expenses paid by Octopus card will be recorded automatically and the subsidy will be calculated on the basis of Octopus records.

Commuters who purchase designated transport tickets by cash or other payment means can go through a simple registration process to link up the expenses with their Octopus card records for calculation.

Travellers can collect the fare subsidy for the previous month by tapping their Octopus card at Subsidy Collection Points at MTR stations, Light Rail Service Centres and designated ferry piers.

They can also use Octopus card readers of convenience stores, supermarkets, the Octopus App, or Octopus Service Points.

Commuters have three months to collect their subsidy which will be credited to their Octopus Card.

They can collect the public transport fare subsidy for January starting from February 16.

Click here for details.