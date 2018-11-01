HK, Japan to boost tech ties

There should be very good opportunities for collaboration between Hong Kong and Japan in innovation and technology, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Speaking to the media in Tokyo today on the fourth day of her Japan visit, Mrs Lam said the Government wants to diversify Hong Kong’s economy by helping young people to develop careers in I&T.

She said Japan is a good partner to the city and she is looking forward to more collaboration between the two places.

“Japan stands out as a very strong partner to work with us because of the significant advances in innovation and technology in Japan by Japanese companies, by Japanese universities, over a very long period.

“So I told my Japanese counterparts in the technology field that, yes, Hong Kong is a latecomer, but this latecomer is full of energy and very prepared to invest.”

She added Hong Kong and Japan both face an ageing population, and Hong Kong would love to learn from Japan how to make better use of I&T to tackle the challenge.

“Following a few trips by my colleagues involved in looking after the elderly, we have allocated a sum of money for our elderly care institutions to actually buy, to import from Japan, some of the technology and some of the inventions they have, so we can catch up faster in applying technology in looking after the elderly.”

To summarise her Japan tour, Mrs Lam said she has been given an amazing reception and people have been very positive about Hong Kong.