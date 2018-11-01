Education a priority for waste levy

Public education is the priority when implementing the municipal solid waste (MSW) charging scheme.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today was responding to public concerns about a possible increase in fly-tipping or illegal dumping once the scheme is implemented.

He said before the levy is enforced, the Government will reach out to different key stakeholders through various means, including public education, community support and outreach teams.

“We will communicate with them so that they can understand more about MSW charging and do more on clean recycling.

“Certainly, we will adjust our resources to suit the enforcement plan in the future. Meanwhile, emphasis should be placed on publicity and education first.”

The Government will formulate a Code of Practice to include various scenarios for property management companies to reference when handling municipal solid waste charging issues, Mr Wong added.