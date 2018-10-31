HK ranked 4th in World Bank report

Hong Kong was ranked the world’s fourth easiest place to do business, up one place from last year, in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 Report released today.

The Government said in the past 10 years, Hong Kong has maintained its position among the world’s top ranking economies in the report, reaffirming the city’s favourable business environment for overseas companies to set up their regional headquarters and offices, and for all businesses to flourish.

It noted the score of Hong Kong has improved from last year’s 83.44 to 84.22 this year, reflecting continuous enhancements in the city's business facilitation measures.

The World Bank also commended Hong Kong for the successful implementation of reform measures to improve the ease of doing business, it added.

The report compares the ease of doing business in 190 economies across 10 indicators.

The Government will study the report carefully and continue to work closely with the business sector and other stakeholders to further improve the city’s business environment.