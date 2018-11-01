CE boosts I&T ties in Japan

Mrs Lam (centre) dines with musicians of the Asian Youth Orchestra after its Alumni Special Concert.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by the show’s Project Leader Vincent Ng (second right), tours the Hong Kong Institute of Architects’ Tokyo exhibition.

Mrs Lam officiates at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Institute of Architects’ “More than High-rise: Exploring Hong Kong through Architecture” exhibition in Tokyo.

Mrs Lam meets Tokyo Institute of Technology President Prof Kazuya Masu during a tour of the institute.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at "CxO Luncheon: Womenomics in action: Female empowerment and women in leadership" organised by the Economist Corporate Network in Tokyo.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited innovation and technology organisations and institutions in Tokyo, addressed a luncheon on women’s leadership and opened an exhibition on Hong Kong architecture.

Mrs Lam had a breakfast meeting with President of the Japan Science & Technology Agency Michinari Hamaguchi and its key members.

Managed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology, the agency promotes state-of-the-art research and development projects and spearheads co-creation of innovation.

It also formulates long-term R&D strategies and promotes the transformation of technological achievements and related education.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is determined to develop Hong Kong as an international I&T hub and has been advancing I&T development using an eight-pronged approach.

She had proposed in her recent Policy Address the allocation of an additional $28 billion to support university research, encourage re-industrialisation and promote technological entrepreneurship.

She encouraged technology enterprises, R&D institutions and academics from Japan to partner with their Hong Kong counterparts in research to make good use of the R&D grants and tax deduction for expenditure on R&D rolled out by the HKSAR Government.

Mrs Lam also visited the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), one of the top four universities in Japan, where she met its President Prof Kazuya Masu, learned about the institute’s development in technological research and viewed the supercomputer Tsubame 3.0.

The Chief Executive said she was pleased to learn that Tokyo Tech has established links with several universities in Hong Kong through a co-operation agreement, various collaborative research projects and student exchange programmes.

She expressed the hope that Tokyo Tech would continue to collaborate with Hong Kong’s universities to jointly enhance the level of scientific research.

At the Economist Corporate Network luncheon, themed on women’s leadership, Mrs Lam introduced the situation of women in Hong Kong in education, employment and appointment to public offices, as well as government initiatives to support women and family-friendly measures.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam opened the Hong Kong Institute of Architects’ “More than High-rise: Exploring Hong Kong through Architecture” exhibition in Tokyo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has not only been celebrated for its skyscrapers, but also for heritage such as the Blue House in Wan Chai and the PMQ in Central.

Contemporary iconic buildings including Hong Kong International Airport, the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the Xiqu Centre and M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District also enrich Hong Kong's skyline and cityscape, she added.

In the evening, Mrs Lam attended a special concert performed by more than 20 alumni of the Asian Youth Orchestra from Hong Kong and Japan to celebrate the friendship between the two places.

The orchestra attracts many bright young musicians from all over Asia to Hong Kong for training every year and takes them to different parts of the world for performances and cultural exchange.

It has played a significant role in promoting arts and cultural exchanges between Hong Kong and Japan, and Japan has been one of its touring destinations almost every year.

Mrs Lam wrapped up her day by dining with the orchestra’s musicians.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang accompanied Mrs Lam during the day’s events.