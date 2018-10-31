Nicholas Yang meets Japan official

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang met Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology Takaki Shirasuka in Tokyo today.

They discussed the promotion of science as well as innovation and technology.

Mr Yang said I&T is high on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's agenda.

He noted since the setting up of the Innovation & Technology Bureau in late 2015, the HKSARG has launched initiatives on various fronts with heavy investment to enhance the local I&T ecosystem.

Hong Kong is vigorously building up technology clusters on healthcare technologies and artificial intelligence and robotics technologies, he said.

Mr Yang said he looks forward to more collaboration between Hong Kong and Japan and learning the good practices and experiences from Japan, particularly in healthy ageing and smart city development.

In the afternoon, Mr Yang visited two companies to learn more about their smart city initiatives.

He first visited Fujitsu to gain a deeper understanding of how the company integrates information and communications technology to solve challenges, including its elderly care solutions using proprietary sound analysis to support home living.

At a meeting with Fujitsu Corporate Vice Chairman Nobuhiko Sasaki, Mr Yang gave an update on the I&T developments in Hong Kong amid the Central Government's support for Hong Kong to develop into an international I&T hub.

Mr Yang said the HKSARG is promoting research and development activities by introducing a super tax deduction for R&D expenditure incurred in Hong Kong and encouraged Japanese companies to make good use of the tax deduction.

Mr Yang also visited the Toyota Mirai Showroom.

There, he learned about Toyota's latest developments in smart mobility and was given a presentation on the Mirai hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicle and autonomous driving technology.