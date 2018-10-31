Edward Yau to visit Shanghai

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will travel to Shanghai on November 4 to attend the inaugural China International Import Expo.

The expo will be held at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.

It consists of the Country Pavilion for Trade & Investment, the Enterprise & Business Exhibition and the Hongqiao International Economic & Trade Forum, which comprises an opening ceremony, three parallel sessions and the Hongqiao International Business Media & Think Tank Forum.

A Hong Kong Exhibition Area will be set up by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government inside the China Pavilion of the Country Pavilion for Trade & Investment to showcase Hong Kong's strengths, major infrastructure projects, popular tourist attractions, and products and inventions.

The city's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, its contributions to the reform and opening up of the country, and the implementation of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law will also be major themes.

More than 160 Hong Kong enterprises will take part in the Enterprise & Business Exhibition, in which a Hong Kong Services Zone and a Hong Kong Product Zone will be set up to exhibit a wide range of quality products and services to international exhibitors and buyers.

Mr Yau will attend one of the parallel sessions on November 5, and deliver an opening address at a seminar co-organised by the Trade & Industry Department and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council on November 6.

He will return to Hong Kong that evening.

During Mr Yau’s absence, Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary.