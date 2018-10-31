Mainland tax law to address concerns

Hong Kong people who have no domicile in the Mainland and have resided there for less than five years will retain the same tax concession when a new mainland tax law takes effect on January 1.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau told legislators today the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has been communicating with Mainland authorities to relay Hong Kong people’s concerns on the impact of the new tax regime.

Under the new tax law, the length of residency for which an individual must pay individual income tax on his or her income obtained inside and outside China is shortened from one year to 183 days.

This means Hong Kong people who work or live in the Mainland and are currently enjoying the tax concession may have to pay tax in the Mainland.

Mr Lau said he was pleased the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation have taken into consideration the views expressed by the HKSARG and Hong Kong people.

They are conducting a public consultation on the regulations for implementing the new tax law from October 20 to November 4.

It is proposed that people who meet certain criteria may pay income tax on their income derived from sources outside the Mainland only on the part paid by enterprises, institutions and other economic organisations or residents in the Mainland.

They must have no domicile and have resided in the Mainland for an annual aggregate of 183 days or more for less than five consecutive years.

The arrangement also applies to people who have resided in the Mainland for an annual aggregate of 183 days or more for five consecutive years but during which there is a single absence from the Mainland of more than 30 days.

Mr Lau said the arrangement largely retains the tax concession for individuals who have no domicile and have resided in the Mainland for less than five years under the existing tax law.

He believes the proposal addresses the concerns of the majority of Hong Kong people working in the Mainland.