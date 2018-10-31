HK financial system resilient

The escalation of the China-US trade conflict will inevitably affect Hong Kong’s financial markets, nevertheless, with its resilient regulatory regime, the city’s financial system can cope with market volatility.

Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan also told the Legislative Council today that the Hong Kong banking system is highly resilient.

At the end of June, major banks' average liquidity coverage ratio stood at 157%, and their average capital adequacy ratio was over 19%, well above the minimum regulatory requirements.

The Monetary Authority has conducted stress tests to assess the ability of the banking sector to withstand the impact of the rising trade tensions between the US and China.

The results indicate banks will still be able to meet the capital and liquidity supervisory requirements in extremely adverse situations.

Mr Chan said the Securities & Futures Commission monitors the financial positions, operations and settlement status of brokers, as well as their ability to deal with different market situations.

The commission also works closely with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the Monetary Authority to ensure the trading and risk management systems of the local stock exchange can adequately handle shocks under extreme market situations.

The Government and the financial regulators will continue to closely monitor the developments and the financial market situation, Mr Chan added.

He also noted that in August, the Government launched enhancement measures to the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading & Domestic Sales and the SME Export Marketing Fund.

The measures have received a positive response from the trade and the Government will continue to review the SME support measures to ensure that appropriate assistance is provided, Mr Chan said.