Michael Wong attends green forum

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (front row, left) attends the 2018 World Cities Day Forum in Xuzhou.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today gave a keynote speech on green living and green cities at the 2018 World Cities Day Forum in Xuzhou, Jiangsu.

He introduced Hong Kong's efforts in addressing the challenges of urbanisation, saying the Government enhances environmental capacity and promotes green living and sustainable development through innovative town planning, engineering design and city management.

The forum is organised by the UN Human Settlements Programme, the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the Government of Jiangsu.

Yesterday, Mr Wong attended a cultural exchange and dinner in Xuzhou, meeting Jiangsu Vice Governor Fei Gaoyun, Housing & Urban-Rural Development Vice Minister Ni Hong and the Special Envoy of the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme Christine Musisi before the dinner.