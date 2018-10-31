PBoC to issue bills in HK

The People's Bank of China will issue 20 billion renminbi of bills in Hong Kong next week, of which 10 billion will be issued in a three-month tenor and the remaining 10 billion in a one-year tenor.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today welcomed the bill issuance, saying it reinforces Hong Kong's status as the global offshore RMB business hub, promotes the internationalisation of the currency, and facilitates the development of the city's debt market.

Payment of profits tax is currently exempted in respect of interest income or trading profits derived from the sovereign bonds issued in Hong Kong by the Central Government.

“We will study to extend the scope of exemption to cover the debt instruments issued in Hong Kong by the People's Bank of China," Mr Chan said in a statement.

The renminbi bills will be issued through the Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit.