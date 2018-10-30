Commission on Children meets

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today chaired the second meeting of the Commission on Children.

The commission agreed to set up four Working Groups to give full support in taking its work programmes forward.

At the first meeting, committee members agreed to establish two Working Groups to focus on research, public engagement, public education and publicity.

The commission agreed to establish two additional Working Groups at today’s meeting, one on children with special needs and the other on children protection.

Mr Cheung said: "The two additional Working Groups will respectively help review services and support for children with special needs and on children protection, as well as identify areas for improvement and recommend measures to bridge any service gaps on relevant support services.”

He also said the four Working Groups would facilitate more in-depth discussions on particular issues and formulate practical proposals for the commission’s consideration.

“It would provide an effective mechanism for the commission to address a host of priority issues for the early benefits of children.”