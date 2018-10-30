CE tours I&T institutions in Japan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left), accompanied by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (left) tours Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City during a visit to Japan.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam toured innovation and technology institutions and facilities in Japan today.

In the morning, Mrs Lam visited Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City to learn about its developments in innovation, health services and smart city initiatives.

Kashiwa-no-ha Smart City uses advanced technology to create a liveable neighbourhood which is environmentally friendly, favourable to the development of new industries and suitable for people of all ages.

Mrs Lam then visited the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST) in Ibaraki Prefecture and was briefed on its operation and research achievements.

She noted there are exchanges between universities in Hong Kong and the AIST, and welcomed it to collaborate with more universities and scientific research institutions in Hong Kong.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam had lunch with the Mayor of Tsukuba City, Tatsuo Igarashi to learn about the city's successful experience in promoting I&T and measures in attracting scientific research institutions and talents.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong is striving to advance I&T development and said she hopes to strengthen collaboration with Tsukuba at the government level to provide more opportunities for joint development for enterprises of the two cities.

She then visited the University of Tsukuba, which holds academic strengths in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine and physical education.

Mrs Lam said she was pleased to know the university has international exchange arrangements with the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, adding the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology has also collaborated with it on publications.

The Chief Executive learned about the school’s research on artificial intelligence and cybernics.

She said the Hong Kong Science Park will establish in Hong Kong two world-class research clusters on healthcare technologies as well as on artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to attract top universities, research and development institutions, and scientific technology enterprises.

She encouraged the University of Tsukuba to join the clusters and take part in scientific research projects in Hong Kong, and also welcomed its students to the city.

Later, Mrs Lam met Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua and attended a dinner he hosted.

She thanked the embassy for its continuous support for the work of the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (Tokyo), and the assistance to Hong Kong people visiting Japan when in need.

Mrs Lam then met Hong Kong people living, working and studying in Japan to learn about their everyday lives.

She updated them on the city's latest developments, including the recent commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang accompanied Mrs Lam during the day’s events.