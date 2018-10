The tender for a site on Lantau Island has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $160 million, the Lands Department announced today.

Lot No. 766 in Demarcation District No. 332 at South Lantau Road, Cheung Sha was awarded to Fully Fortune Corporation.

It has a site area of 5,503 sq m and is designated for private residential purposes.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 1,321 sq m and 2,201 sq m.