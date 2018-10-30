Gov't concerned about HZMB traffic

The Government is highly concerned about the traffic situation at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and will follow up with the shuttle bus operator to find a viable solution.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement ahead of the Executive Council meeting today, in response to the long queues of passengers waiting for shuttle buses at the bridge’s Hong Kong Port on Sunday.

Mr Cheung said the problem stemmed from a surge in travellers, adding that the situation was unsatisfactory.

He said the Transport Department is working closely with the shuttle bus operators to iron out the problem and find a viable solution.

“We hope that the operator can provide, deploy more buses to tackle the situation if warranted.”

The department will also maintain close liaison with the Zhuhai and Macau authorities, he added.