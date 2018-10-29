CE starts Japan visit

Mrs Lam (left) introduces a handmade apron in the design of a cheongsam as a souvenir to members of the Japan-Hong Kong Parliamentarian League.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and attended a dinner hosted by the Japan-Hong Kong Parliamentarian League in Tokyo today.

Mrs Lam told Ms Koike, as the first female Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, she was very pleased to meet the first female Governor of Tokyo.

She said Tokyo and Hong Kong have a lot in common and both are important business hubs and financial centres.

Mrs Lam added that Tokyo is a popular destination for Hong Kong tourists with more than a quarter of those bound for Japan visiting Tokyo last year. She said she hopes the Tokyo government will continue supporting the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Tokyo so that exchanges and co-operation between the two places can be strengthened.

She wrapped up her day with a dinner hosted by the Japan-Hong Kong Parliamentarian League, where she discussed affairs concerning Hong Kong and Japan with more than 20 members of the league.

Noting that the league has been Hong Kong’s important ally in promoting bilateral relations since its establishment in 1992, Mrs Lam thanked its chairman Wataru Takeshita, its past chairmen and all members for their support for Hong Kong over the years.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau joined Mrs Lam during the day's events.