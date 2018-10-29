Gov’t will explain MPF plan

The Government has a duty to explain the details and implications of abolishing the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme offsetting arrangement to the business community.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement to the media after attending an event today.

“I guess, a lot of business people having the MPF "offset", they have actually forgotten what the long service payment and severance payment are really meant for, and who will be eligible. Who will not be eligible? And (what) the implication of such abolition of the "offsetting" mechanism will mean to them.

“I do see a need for me at least, and my colleagues, to try to explain to the community and the business (sector) as far as possible. That is what we are going to do in the future. In fact, we will try to solicit support from other professional bodies too, so as to help them ease their mind.”

He said the Government has considered all possible alternatives that have been suggested.