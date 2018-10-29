More bridge permits for private cars

The Government will issue 5,000 more permits for private cars to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, bringing the total number of such permits to 10,000.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told reporters today the Government will start issuing the additional permits next week and expects to complete the exercise by the end of November.

“As of today, we have issued altogether 5,000 permits to enable private cars to travel through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

“Our plan is to limit the number of cars, so that the traffic affecting the three cities, including Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau, would be good. Therefore, it’s our plan and strategy to limit the number of private cars using the bridge.”