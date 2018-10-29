Health chief visits Beijing

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan met various Mainland officials during her visit to Beijing today.

This morning, Prof Chan met Minister of the General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Vice Minister of Agriculture & Rural Affairs Yu Kangzhen to learn about the latest situation of the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) on the Mainland.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is very concerned about the outbreak and has been closely liaising with the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs on the latest developments.

She noted that so far no pig farm registered for supplying Hong Kong has been affected and the supply of live pigs from the Mainland remains generally stable.

"Although there is no food safety issue connected with ASF, the HKSAR Government has already stepped up bio-security measures in various areas, including pig farms, slaughterhouses and boundary checkpoints, to prevent infection to local pig farms,” Prof Chan said.

She also told Mr Yu the HKSAR Government has been promoting the sustainable development of the fisheries industry in recent years.

“We believe that the option for HKSAR fishermen to develop aquaculture business in Mainland waters is worth exploring."

Prof Chan also signed a protocol with Director General of the General Office of the General Administration of Customs Zhang Guangzhi on the import of bird's nest products to the Mainland.

"The formal signing of the protocol on (the) implementation of inspection and quarantine arrangements for imported bird's nest products from Hong Kong will help foster the trading of bird's nests between the Mainland and the HKSAR, and will also be welcomed by the trade of the two places.”

In the afternoon, she called on Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Deputy Director Song Zhe and Assistant Minister of Commerce Ren Hongbin.

They discussed the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the current food supply to Hong Kong.