Michael Wong to visit Xuzhou

Secretary for Development Michael Wong will travel to Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province on October 29 to attend the 2018 World Cities Day Forum.

Mr Wong will join the cultural exchange and welcome dinner on October 30, and attend the opening ceremony and give a keynote speech at the forum on the following day.

The forum’s theme this year is “Building Sustainable and Resilient Cities”.

It is organised by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province.

The United Nations has designated every October 31 as World Cities Day to promote co-operation among countries in addressing the challenges of urbanisation as well as contributing to sustainable urban development.

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong on October 31.