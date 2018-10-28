CE meets Xinhua News Agency head

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Xinhua News Agency President Cai Mingzhao at Government House.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Cai to Hong Kong and briefed him on the city’s latest developments.

She said Hong Kong is integrating into the overall development of the nation with the support of the Central People’s Government.

Hong Kong is proactively participating in the Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, she said, adding the city is leveraging its strengths to meet the country’s needs.

The recent commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as well as the upcoming opening of the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point will enhance connectivity between the city and the Mainland enormously, Mrs Lam said.

It also lays a solid foundation for the development of the bay area.

Mrs Lam said the Xinhua News Agency has a long history and has been responsible for reporting the country’s latest developments.

She hopes that the agency would provide Hong Kong people with information about the Mainland, the countries along the Belt & Road and the world.