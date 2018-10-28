Reclamation a viable option: CS

Reclamation is a viable option to meet Hong Kong’s demand for land, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

Speaking to the media on the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, Mr Cheung said Hong Kong needs a large supply of land for housing and economic development.

Reclamation should be considered for Hong Kong’s long term development and public interest, he said.

He added further study is needed regarding the actual area of reclamation.

Mr Cheung also said the impact on the natural environment will be minimised when developing Lantau.