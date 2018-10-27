CE presents honours and awards

Chief Executive Carrie Lam presented honours and awards to 265 recipients at the 2018 Honours & Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House today.

Mrs Lam congratulated all the recipients and expressed her appreciation for their distinguished achievements in their respective fields and contributions to Hong Kong.

Justice Robert Tang, Cheung Hok-ming, Robin Chan and Prof Rosie Young received the Grand Bauhinia Medal at the ceremony.

Eight people received the Gold Bauhinia Star, 19 were awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star, four the Silver Medal for Bravery, 11 the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services & the Independent Commission Against Corruption, 39 the Bronze Bauhinia Star and nine the Bronze Medal for Bravery.

Meanwhile, 43 people were given the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services & the ICAC, 59 the Medal of Honour, 47 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service and 22 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service.

The 2018 Honours List was issued on July 1.