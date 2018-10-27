Sophia Chan to visit Beijing

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will travel to Beijing on October 28.

In Beijing, Prof Chan will foster closer ties and enhance exchanges with Mainland authorities in matters relating to food safety and the supply of agricultural food to Hong Kong.

She will meet officials from the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Prof Chan will also sign a protocol with the General Administration of Customs on the importation of bird's nest products into the Mainland.

The draft arrangements for the inspection and quarantine of the import of bird's nest products from Hong Kong were signed in December last year, she said.

The formal signing of the protocol will help foster the trade of bird's nests between the two places, Prof Chan added.

She will return to Hong Kong in the evening of October 29.