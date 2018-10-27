HK, Bordeaux sign wine pact

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) signs an agreement on co-operation in wine-related education and manpower training with the visiting President of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry Bordeaux Gironde, Patrick Seguin.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today signed an agreement with Bordeaux on co-operation in wine-related education and manpower training.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Co-operation in Wine-related Education & Manpower Training between Hong Kong & Bordeaux seeks to strengthen education and training on wine-related subjects.

Possible areas of collaboration include networking, student and staff exchange programmes, scholarships and study missions.

Mr Yau said Bordeaux wines have a strong presence in Hong Kong and the pact will broaden the scope of wine business-related co-operation between the two places.

"Hong Kong is Asia's wine hub and a wine free-port, and has a strong demand for talents with expertise in fine wines and culinary arts.

“We look forward to aspiring young people in Hong Kong making the best out of new training opportunities in Bordeaux."

Since 2008, Hong Kong has entered into wine co-operation agreements with Argentina, Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and the US.