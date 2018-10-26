Cathay data leak probe underway

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has initiated a compliance check concerning the Cathay Pacific Airways data leakage incident, the Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Bureau says.

In response to media enquiries today, the bureau said the Government is highly concerned about the incident and has asked the airline to take prompt remedial measures.

"We have requested Cathay Pacific Airways to fully co-operate with the office on the compliance check.

“We also hope that the office will complete the check and make a report expeditiously so that Cathay Pacific Airways can comply with the requirements."

It noted the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data may serve an enforcement notice directing a person or organisation contravening the data protection principles under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance to take remedial measures.

The Government will jointly review with the office, the relevant requirements and penalties of the ordinance, and consider how data protection and the notification arrangement relating to data leakage could be enhanced, it added.