HK, Myanmar sign education pact

The Education Bureau today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Myanmar Ministry of Education to enhance education collaboration between the two places.

Under Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin and the Deputy Minister of Education of Myanmar Win Maw Tun signed the pact by means of exchange of documents.

The pact provides a framework to facilitate strategic collaboration between the Hong Kong and Myanmar education communities.

It covers initiatives including the provision of scholarships for students, exchange of expertise and experience, educational literature, teaching aids and demonstration materials, and exchanges of scholars, teachers, experts, students and other education personnel.

The bureau also announced today the launch of the Belt & Road Scholarship (Myanmar) to attract outstanding students from Myanmar to pursue undergraduate studies in Hong Kong from the 2019-20 academic year.

Up to 10 scholarships will be offered annually to students from Myanmar who are enrolled in first-year undergraduate programmes of publicly funded institutions in Hong Kong.

All awardees will receive scholarships to cover the full tuition fees of relevant programmes annually.

The scholarships for the first 10 awardees will be supported by donations from the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and CGCC (Foundation) Limited.

The Belt & Road Scholarship already covers Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

"Signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Myanmar and launching a new Belt & Road Scholarship can further internationalise Hong Kong's higher education sector and enrich our pool of talents with international perspectives, with a view to contributing to the future development of Hong Kong," Ms Choi said.

Click here for the pact details.