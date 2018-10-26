5 to run in LegCo by-election

The names of five validly-nominated candidates for the 2018 Legislative Council Kowloon West geographical constituency by-election were announced today.

The candidates are: Ng Dick-hay, Judy Tzeng, Lee Cheuk-yan, Frederick Fung and Chan Hoi-yan.

Electors will be able to cast their votes at 73 ordinary polling stations and a maximum of 22 dedicated polling stations on November 25.

Polling hours for the ordinary polling stations and the dedicated polling station set up at Cheung Sha Wan Police Station will be from 7.30am to 10.30pm.

Dedicated stations set up in penal institutions will be open from 9am to 4pm for security reasons.

