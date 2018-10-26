James Lau concludes Swiss trip

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau attends the Swiss International Finance Forum in Zurich.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau has concluded his visit to Switzerland by attending the Swiss International Finance Forum in Zurich.

Speaking at the forum on "40 years of reform and opening up in China: A Hong Kong Perspective", Mr Lau said that in the spectacular growth of China over the years, Hong Kong is proud to have played an important and irreplaceable role to channel investment flow into and out of China.

Hong Kong’s development of the offshore renminbi market also helped with the internationalisation of the RMB, he added.

Mr Lau also said China had entered into a new era of economic development and had shifted from a quantitative growth model to a higher quality growth in recent years.

He cited advances in the areas of technology, sustainable development and regional connectivity as tools to promote such growth, adding that Hong Kong is well positioned to capitalise on its unique role in connecting the overseas and Mainland markets.

Mr Lau then held talks with Asset Management Platform of Swiss Bankers Association Chairman Iwan Deplazes to discuss how to foster closer ties on asset and wealth management.

He also met Crypto Valley Association Executive Manager Kevin Lally to learn about the latest ecosystem for blockchain and cryptographic technologies in Switzerland.

Mr Lau exchanged views with Swiss FinTech Innovation Laboratory Director Thomas Puschmann on ways to nurture fintech talents and mutual collaboration.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Lau attended a dinner hosted by the Chinese Consul-General in Zurich Zhao Qinghua.